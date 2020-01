Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar condemned Sharjeel Imam's remark about 'cutting off Assam from India' and hailed the Delhi Police for his arrest. BJP leader KP Maurya also called for strict action against Imam and targeted the Opposition over Shaheen Bagh protests.

On the other hand, RJD leader Manoj Jha raised questions against the BJP leaders who had threatened to "burn protestors alive and thrashing them".