BJP Calls Delhi CM's Nod To Further Prosecution Of Kanhaiya Kumar 'a Welcome Move'

Responding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's nod to the Delhi police to further the prosecution of former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha stated that the Delhi CM's decision was a 'welcome move'. "This is a welcome move by the Delhi CM at least he agreed that the charges levelled against Kanhiaya Kumar, where he was raising anti-India slogans were intended to darken India," said Rakesh Sinha.

Read: JNU sedition case: Kanhaiya Kumar to face trial from April 3 after Delhi govt gives nod

'Can have political differences but should not support anti-nationals'

"There should be consensus in the country. We can have political differences but not to the extent that we start supporting anit-national forces. This can lead to anarchy in the country. Therefore the JNU case was very vital for the country because they were raising slogans that represented a particular kind of idea about Kashmir propagated by Pakistan and enjoying killing of our CRPF jawans. Rule of law should prevail," added Sinha.

Read: Delhi Police Asks New Kejriwal Govt To Allow It To Prosecute Kanhaiya; CM Throws Hands Up

Chronology of events

On Friday, the Delhi government gave its consent to the Delhi police to go ahead and try CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar for the 2016 sedition case, as per sources. The trial is set to be heard from April 3 by a Delhi court. Kumar, the then-JNUSU president was charged for raising seditious slogans in the JNU campus along with Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Earlier on February 20, the Delhi Police requested the Delhi Government to give clearance so that they could take further action on Kumar's sedition case. In a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary, the police requested the government to provide sanction so that they could prosecute him and others.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek "early decision" on Kanhaiya Kumar's JNU sedition case

Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will ask the department concerned to take an 'early decision' on the prosecution sanction even though he did not have 'a say'. "I don't have a say in the department concerned (home). I cannot change their (department's) decision, but will ask them to decide as soon as possible," Kejriwal told reporters.

Read: "He's a Bihar boy": Prashant Kishor's interesting take on Kanhaiya Kumar