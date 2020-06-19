BJP Cheers SC Order To Maha Govt To Provide COVID-19 Test Report Directly To Patient

The BJP on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to the Maharashtra government to provide the reports of COVID-19 test to patients directly, saying the order has stopped the Uddhav government's "dadagiri (coercion)".

An SC bench headed by Justice Bhushan asked the state government to review the June 13 order of the Mumbai civic body (BMC) which instructed laboratories to only pass on the negative test reports of COVID-19 to the people. The bench said it was strange on part of the state government to bar persons from receiving results of the COVID-19 test directly. The SC also ordered that the test results will be given to the patients or their nearest relatives.

Reacting to this, the Maharashtra BJP vice president, Kirit Somaiya said, "The Supreme Court has stopped the dadagiri of the Thackeray government and the BMC Commissioner. On June 13, the BMC had instructed private laboratories to not handover positive test reports to the person. We and the people had opposed it. Today, the court has said the report has to be given directly."

Coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,20,504 after 3,752 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, June 18. There are 53,901 active cases in the state. With 1672 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 60,838. 100 deaths- 67 from Mumbai, 27 from Bhiwandi, 4 from Thane, and one each from Nagpur and Vasai-Virar were reported on Thursday, propelling the state's fatality toll to 5,751. 45 of the aforesaid deceased were aged 60 or above.

Mumbai on Thursday, reported 1298 new cases and 67 new deaths. The city also saw 518 patients get discharged taking the cured tally to 31,856. The city's tally stands at 62,799 cases with 3309 fatalities. Mumbai is currently the worst-hit district in India, with a fatality rate of 5.26%

