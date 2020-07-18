BJP Demands CBI Probe On Gehlot Govt For Phone Tapping After Cong Releases 'leaked Tapes'

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone taping after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former. Patra asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on? Demanding an inquiry amid the political chaos in the state, Patra distanced the BJP from the horse-trading charges and said that Congress has to answer as their CM and Deputy CM was not speaking to each other since a year.



Accusing the Congress government in the state of deceiving the people amid the COVID outbreak, Patra asked if phones of citizens are also being tapped. He also alleged that MLAs holed up in Jaipur are violating COVID lockdown norms and are enjoying vacation while the people of the state are suffering. Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed a video in which MLAs allegedly from Ashok Gehlot's camp are seen attending cooking classes and watching movies in the Jaipur hotel.

Two MLAs suspended

Addressing the media on Friday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government. The aforesaid MLAs are a part of the Sachin Pilot camp lodged at a hotel in Haryana. He mentioned that two audio recordings had surfaced in which Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about this conspiracy.



Demanding Shekhawat's arrest, he added that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter. While Jain has already been arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat have denied that the voice in the tape is theirs.

Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing of Pilot's plea

Meanwhile, in a massive relief for Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday has adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs who are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker.

