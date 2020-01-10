BJP Demands NIA Probe After Police Disposal In Bengal Triggers Massive Blast

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday demanded an NIA probe over the enormous explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Chatterjee said that the explosion caused was not due to firecrackers but due to some bombs and explosives

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee who visited the spot and demanded NIA probe said, “What exploded was no firecracker. This could the handiwork of jihadis just like it was in Khagragarh. Bengal is sitting on a bomb and Didi can’t get away with saying it was a firecracker factory." "We want an NIA enquiry. The state government is doing nothing over the issue. We want the Central government to investigate the issue,” he stated.

Amid the monstrous blast caused by the controlled detonation of explosive materials seized from alleged illegal 'firecracker' factories in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, people have raised question over the intensity and frequency of the blast, and what exactly was being manufactured.

Taking to Twitter, former Mamata aide and ex-Union Minister Mukul Roy questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led state government alleging the rise of the bomb-making industry in West Bengal. This statement of Roy comes against the backdrop of crude bombs being wantonly used across the state in 2019, oftentimes even at polling booths ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as violence became commonplace.

The incident

On Thursday, an enormous mushroom cloud went up hundreds of meters high as alleged firecrackers, seized by police, were set off in a controlled explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with the ensuing explosion shattering window panes of houses even on the other bank of the river Chinsurah in Hooghly district. Official sources said the explosion happened in the district's Naihati town after the police began seizing materials from illegal manufacturing units in the area.

The impact was so huge that windowpanes of houses even in Chinsurah in Hooghly district were shattered, besides damaging several buildings in the Ramghat area of Naihati. Some police vehicles which were too close to the explosion site caught on fire and were destroyed in its aftermath.

Irate locals also blocked some roads in the area, said Dhrubojyoti Dey, deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. He said two personnel of Naihati police station were injured as protesters manhandled them.

