'BJP Forms Govt Even After Loss': Sitaram Yechury Urges SC To Hear Pending Electoral Bonds

As the Maharashtra government's crisis continues to escalate over the rebellion of some Shiv Sena MLAs, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has blamed the BJP for destroying democracy. Taking to Twitter, Yechury stated that BJP has perfected the art of losing elections but still somehow manages to form a government in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. He further made an appeal to the Supreme Court urging the apex court to hear matters on Electoral bonds which have been pending for a long time now.

It’s high time for Hon’ble Supreme Court to hear long pending matters on Electoral Bonds.

BJP is perfecting the art of losing elections, but forming governments - Goa Karnataka Madhya Pradesh &…… — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 22, 2022

In yet another tweet, the CPI(M) leader blamed the BJP for misusing central agencies and hijacking democracies in relation to Maharashtra's rebel MLAs being transferred from Gujarat to Assam. He stated that the country is paying a high price for this model of democracy and urged people to reject it.

On June 22, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also accused the saffron party of horse-trading and framing conspiracies from the beginning to topple the Maharashtra government. He stated that in the name of Hindutva, democracy is ending in the country as RSS and BJP had polluted the atmosphere.

"Democracy is diminishing in-country in the name of Hindutva, people aren't understanding now but they will regret later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading and bringing down the governments while the law and order situation remains fragile and the economy weakens. They have made a joke of everything. They were hatching conspiracies and were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant & greedy and must run the country as per the constitution. RSS And BJP are polluting the atmosphere of India," said CM Gehlot.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally- BJP. However, the impasse continues as the Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, CM Thackeray offered to resign provided one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move to Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

On June 23, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased strength and released the first group photograph from a hotel in Guwahati. Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

Image: PTI