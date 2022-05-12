BJP Hails Gyanvapi Verdict; Calls Court Order 'a Victory Of Our Democracy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the Varanasi Sessions Court verdict in which it has allowed a videographic survey to be conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Taking to Twitter, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that the Gyanvapi verdict is a clear vindication for those who stand with Sanvidhan (Consitution) & Survey.

Poonawalla further said that the verdict is a big slap on the face of Sanvidhan Papi (sinners of Consitution) like Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress, SM Yasin, and those who tried to incite people against the video survey. "Are they going to apologise?", he asked.

BJP hails Gyanvapi verdict

"The verdict in the Gyanvapi case is a big vindication for those who are for Sanvidhan and the video survey. Big slap on the face of those who, in the name of Gyanvapi, were actually Sanvidhan Paapi. The question is that when the court has already said about the video survey why was the order of the court communalised and politicised by the Sanvidhaan Paapi ecosystem. Whether it is Owaisi, SM Yasin, Congress, Samajwadi Party who tries to incite not only in this case but in every court order and said we will not show the papers, we will not remove the loudspeakers, we will wear Hijab, we won't let survey happen. Today the court order has revealed that vote bank politics will no longer work. Will this Sanvidhan Papi Ecosystem will apologise?", said Shehzad Poonawalla

Gyanvapi verdict is out - clear vindication for those with Sanvidhan & Survey



Big slap on face of those who are Sanvidhan papi (sinners of Sanvidhan) like Owaisi, SP, Congress, SM Yasin & ecosystem who tried to incite against video survey



Will they apologise? — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 12, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the order by the court gives out a very strong message that India is a country that is governed by the rule of law and every citizen will have to abide by the orders of the court.

"There was a side that was trying to confuse, incite people, and tried to obstruct the survey team. The court has reiterated its earlier order that the survey will continue, and the court commissioner won't be changed. This is the victory of our democracy and we should take it in that stride. The court's order should be given full effect without obstructing the survey at the premises," said Bhatia.

Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict Out

On Thursday, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises days after it had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17. Moreover, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. However, it appointed an additional court commissioner- Vishal Singh.

#GyanvapiTruth WILL BE UNEARTHED



Court orders survey will be conducted and the commissioner will remain; two more commissioners will also be appointed.



Full details of the verdict here - https://t.co/3YASMn7abR pic.twitter.com/IUNppD4nQV — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2022

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri Temple only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming that the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it. The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra. Meanwhile, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) had stated that the videography scheduled to be carried out at the Gyanvapi Mosque was a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and announced that it would move the Supreme Court in this regard.

(Image: PTI/ANI)