BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh's Kharagpur House Vandalised By Kurmi Outfit

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh's house in West Bengal's Kharagpur was vandalised on Wednesday allegedly by members of a Kurmi outfit, which has been demanding his apology claiming that he insulted the community.

With flags and placards, members of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj Purulia Zilla Committee allegedly broke window panes and doors of Ghosh's rented accommodation in the city.

A police team reached the spot a while later, and removed the protesters, officials said.

However, it could not be immediately known if any arrest was made in connection with the incident.

Ghosh, who is in New Delhi at present, alleged that the TMC was behind the vandalism.

"I have supported the Kurmis in their demand for ST status. The TMC is trying to divert attention from the issue by misinterpreting my statements. TMC activists, disguised as Kurmis, attacked my residence," he alleged.

Ghosh made certain unwarranted remarks about the Kurmis when he got stuck due to a demonstration by the community over their demand for ST status. It happened a few days back when the Medinipur MP was on the way to neighbouring Jhargram district, the protesters alleged.

The TMC rejected Ghosh's allegation that its members were involved in the vandalism.

"These are baseless allegations. He should apologise for hurting the sentiments of the Kurmi community," TMC's Paschim Medinipur district leader Ajit Maity said.