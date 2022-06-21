BJP Leader Files PIL In Delhi HC; Seeks Black Money Confiscation, Life Term For Fraudsters

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi Court on Tuesday, June 21, seeking the confiscation of all black money and the life imprisonment of fraudsters.

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a BJP leader and lawyer, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and states to investigate the feasibility of confiscating all black money, benami property, disproportionate assets, and awarding life sentences for offences related to black money, human and drug trafficking, tax evasion, and dishonest misappropriation of property.

In his PIL, petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay requested that the court appoint an expert committee or direct the Indian Law Commission to investigate the stringent anti-corruption laws of developed countries, particularly those relating to bribery, black money, Benemi property, disproportionate assets, tax evasion, money laundering, profiteering, hoarding, adulteration, human and drug trafficking, black marketing, and dishonest misappropriation of property by cheats and prepare a comprehensive report within three months.

The plea

The plea read, "Corruption undermines democracy and rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life and allows organized crime like separatism, terrorrism, Naxalism, radicalism, gambling, smuggling, kidnapping, money laundering and extortion and other threats to human security to flourish."

"Corruption hurts EWS-BPL (Economically Weaker Sections- Below the Poverty Line) families excessively by diverting the funds intended for their development, undermines the government’s ability to provide basic services, seeds inequality and injustice and discourages foreign aid and investment," the plea stated.

The plea added, "Corruption is a key factor in economic underperformance and the main obstacle in poverty alleviation. The Right to life liberty guaranteed under Article 21 (of (the Indian Constitution) cannot be secured and the golden goals of the Preamble cannot be achieved without curbing corruption."

"So, the Centre and State must implement stringent anti-corruption laws in order to give a strong message that it is determined to weed out corruption, black money generation, benami transaction and money laundering. The Centre must take steps to reaffirm the rule of law, improve transparency and warn the looters that betrayal of public trust will no longer be tolerated,” the plea contended.

