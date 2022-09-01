BJP Leader Sukhbir Shot Dead In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Being Checked

In a shocking incident, a BJP leader named Sukhbir Khatana was shot dead by 4 to 5 unknown assailants on Thursday in broad daylight in Gurugram. As per sources, he had gone to a nearby Raymond showroom to shop, where he was shot at. The BJP leader was the chairman of the market committee in the local BJP unit.

The police said that 4 to 5 people came and opened fire on him. As of the latest, Sukhbir was seriously injured an was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar. The investigation is underway and CCTV of the location is being checked.

"Sukhbir has been fired at. He's critical. He's admitted to the hospital. Some boys came and fired at him," said DCP West Deepak Saharan.

In the CCTV footage, two suspected assailants were seen running away from the crime scene after attacking the BJP leader. One was seen in a red t-shirt while the other one was wearing white. An eyewitness informed that Sukhbir was there to shop, following which, he was attacked by 4-5 people right when he was about to leave.

Speaking to Republic, another eyewitness said, "We heard loud sounds of gunfire. People started running out of fear. Somebody dialled 100 soon after it happened. After 15 minutes, the victim was taken to the hospital."

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.