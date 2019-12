BJP Minority cell leader Syed Murtaza Agha Qasmi has said that he was assaulted by youth while spreading awareness over CAA. The incident occurred after the evening prayer when all friends sat for a cup of tea and started discussing the CAA. When Qasmi tried to explain the Act, the servant of one of the friends argued with him and started assaulting Qasmi when he tried to clear the misconception about the Act. Qasmi has reported the incident to police.