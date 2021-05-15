BJP MLA Moves Allahahad HC Alleging Black Marketing Of Oxygen In UP, Demands CBI Probe

In an embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh government, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe into the black marketing of oxygen across the state. According to the MLA from the Loni constituency, the illegal O2 sale has resulted in the deaths of scores of COVID-19 patients in UP. This is in complete contrast to CM Yogi Adityanath's assertion that there is no dearth of oxygen in the state.

Furnishing multiple audio and video clips before the court, Gurjar accused Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh of illegally black marketing oxygen supplies to Delhi, Haryana, etc. Maintaining that the oxygen plants in Ghaziabad can easily fulfill the O2 demand in the entire district, he lamented that the ADM had not made even a single oxygen cylinder available in hospitals situated in Loni for the last several days. Thereafter, the BJP MLA alleged that these malpractices were in sheer violation of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

In the petition, he also demanded that a sitting judicial officer or a retired HC judge should monitor the production, supply and distribution of oxygen in Ghaziabad in real-time and file reports before the court. Moreover, Gurjar sought direction to the state government for formulating a plan for compensating kin of COVID-19 patients who died owing to O2 shortage. His counsels have moved a mention for the urgent listing of the matter.

NITI Aayog lauds UP's oxygen tracking model

At present, there are 1,93,815 active novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh while 13,85,855 patients have recovered and 16,957 deaths have been reported. Incidentally, the MLA's petition comes at a juncture when the NITI Aayog lauded the UP government's model for oxygen transport and tracking. It has established oxygen hubs and developed a dashboard 'OxyTracker' whereby tankers can be tracked in real-time.

Paving the way for quick and smart allocation of oxygen, the state government has asserted that 1000 MT of oxygen is being lifted now instead of 250 MT. Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog also appreciated the 'test-trace-treat' model in the state under which house-to-house visits were undertaken in more than 90,000 villages to identify, isolate COVID-19 citizens and trace their contacts. This model should be replicated by other states as well, the NITI Aayog suggested.