BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, Six Others Booked For Rape

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others in Bhadohi on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said. The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said. She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion, he said. A case has been registered under 376 D, 313, 504, 506 section of the IPC, he said.

FIR lodged

Speaking to the media Superintendent of Police Bhadohi, Ram Badan Singh said, "The woman alleged that she met Sandeep Tripathi, nephew of MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, on a train while traveling to Mumbai in 2014. They shared a good friendship and exhcanged mobile numbers. Sandeep called her to Bhadohi and she stayed in a hotel in Bhadohi for several days. The woman alleged that she was raped by MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and 6 family members in the hotel."

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added. Singh said the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

