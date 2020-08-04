BJP Moves Rajasthan HC, Seeks Stay Order On Merger Of BSP MLAs With Congress

Shortly after BSP Supremo Mayawati issued a whip to her party MLAs in Rajasthan, the party has now moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the 2019 order of the assembly speaker which declared the merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress.

Issuing a fresh appeal, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra has asked the Rajashthan HC to stay the operations of the September 18, 2019, order alleging that the single-judge bench had refused the interim relief sought by the BSP and had 'failed' to appreciate that the order declaring the merger is 'ex-facie unsustainable and is void ab-initio.'

"It is, therefore, humbly prayed that your lordships may kindly be pleased to accept and allow this stay application and be further pleased to stay the operation of the order dated September 18, 2019, passed by Respondent Number 1, during the pendency of the special appeal," it said.

The BSP in its plea added that the speaker proceeded to accept the case of merger merely on the 'claims' of the six BSP MLAs against the national party's will and the will of the people of Rajasthan who had voted for them as BSP representatives.

Mayawati threatens to drag Gehlot to Court

Last week, BSP supremo Mayawati threatened that the party will move the Supreme Court if the whip is not followed, lashing out at CM Ashok Gehlot for his 'malicious intent.'

Addressing the media, Mayawati said that after the Rajasthan elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage BSP and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. The BSP supremo said that her party was looking for an apt time to go to the court and to teach Congress 'a lesson.'

In its last hearing, the Rajasthan High Court had, on July 30, issued notices to the Speaker, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and six BSP MLAs in the state asking them to file their reply by August 11. Previously the HC had dismissed the plea by BSP seeking an order to quash the merger, which had ultimately helped the Congress retain its majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

(With Agency Inputs)