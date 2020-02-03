Shocker: BJP MP Arjun Singh Justifies Shooting Incidents, Says "youth Are Misled & Angry"

Amid various shooting incidents in the national capital ahead of the polls, BJP MP Arjun Singh has defended those accused in the violence. Claiming that no one was injured during the firing, MP Singh while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the anger in the majority community is leading to such incident. Comparing it to the murder of Hindu Mahasabha leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Singh went on to ask why is there no outrage when they are killing.

"Jamia incident is not related to CAA. These kids are being misled and then they go and fire. But I would like to emphasize that our children went and fired, but there was no casualty. Only one person was injured. Now you see, two Hindu Mahasabha leaders were killed in UP, why are people not talking about it? They are killing then it is right but if a kid os expressing his anger then wrong, this is not democracy," BJP MP Arjun Singh said.

Multiple shootings in Delhi

Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, there have been multiple shooting incidents in Delhi. The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a person in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark. There has been a third incident on Sunday night outside gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia.

