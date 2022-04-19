Following the violence that took place in Jahangirpuri on April 16, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday met Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana. The BJP MP, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, said that the Delhi CP has assured him that the real culprits of violence will be apprehended soon. The BJP leader further added that more riots are planned in the country and these are being carried out in an attempt to tarnish the image of India ahead of British PM Boris Johnson's visit. Hans Raj also slammed power-hungry political parties and advised them to maintain peace in the country.

'Riots planned to tarnish India's image': Hans Raj Hans, BJP MP

"I had a successful meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police. He has promised to find the real culprits. The riots are happening in sequence and there are more planned riots in the country. British PM Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India in the coming days. This is being done to tarnish the image of our country. Political parties need to stop being power-hungry and should maintain harmony", Hans Raj told Republic.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans visits violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Earlier on April 17, Hans Raj Hans visited the violence-hit region and further reviewed the situation that unfolded after the clashes. The BJP leader, who reached the area in the wee hours of Sunday, was seen speaking to the police personnel further reviewing the security arrangements. He said that the matter will be soon disclosed and the culprit will be found.

"I couldn't sleep; wanted to go & check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track." He further went on to add, "Many agencies & forces are on the case... the matter will very soon be disclosed; who did it & what happened."

BJP MP from North-West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans, visits the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, where a clash broke out during a Shobha Yatra y'day, April 16



Said, "I couldn't sleep; wanted to go & check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track."

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

On Sunday night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen refuted rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

