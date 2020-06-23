BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Meets Sushant Singh's Family; Echoes Pappu Yadav's Call For CBI Probe

Former Delhi BJP President and MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari met the family members of Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna on Monday and expressed his condolences. Tiwari paid floral tributes and met the late actor's father KK Singh at his Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna.

Read: 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Manoj Tiwari's statement

Manoj Tiwari while speaking to media said, "I met Sushants father. It's a very sad moment. We have lost a jewel of Bihar and the rising star of India. Everyone is shocked after his demise. Many questions are being raised. We have come to know that young artists face a lot of problems in Bollywood. But whatever happened with Sushant, we want to know the truth and for that, a threadbare investigation is needed. The kind of facts that are emerging in this case, the Maharashtra Government should recommend a CBI probe. Without naming anyone I am demanding a CBI probe."

Read: Mahesh Bhatt slammed for insensitive tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's viral video & more

Ever since the actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, people from all walks of life including politicians, actors, etc have been meeting Sushant Rajputs family to Express their condolences. Manoj Tiwari is the fourth prominent politician after Pappu Yadav, Chirag Paswan, and Sanjay Nirupam who have demanded a CBI probe into the actor's death. Various organizations have also demanded a CBI probe into Sushant's death, with a demand to unravel the nepotism in Bollywood. Sushant was cremated in Mumbai on June 14 and his ashes were immersed in River Ganga in Patna on 19th June.

Read: When Kriti Sanon said Sushant Singh Rajput was a better actor than Varun & Tiger; see here

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's old video of him writing with both hands simultaneously goes viral