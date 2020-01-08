The Debate
BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta Held Hostage At Viswa Bharti University Allegedly By SFI Members

Law & Order

In a shocking incident, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was held hostage at Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to Republic TV, he alleged that he faced protests by members of the CPI(M)- backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

SFI Protests Against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta At Visva Bharati, Stalls Lecture On CAA

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said that as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.  The BJP leader also tweeted about the incident. 

"After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

MP Swapan Dasgupta urges PM to halt Birbhum coal block inauguration

WATCH: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta talks about ongoing violence in West Bengal over CAA

