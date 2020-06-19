Watch: BJP Stages Huge Protest In Leh Over Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks

BJP staged a huge protest against the Congress party in Leh on Friday in view of the controversial remarks made by LAHDC Kargil Councillor Zakir Hussain pertaining to the India-China faceoff. Ladakh MP Jamgyang Tsering Namgyal, who led the protests, stated that the people were very angry about the remarks made by Hussain, an elected Congress Councillor. Maintaining that treachery with the country cannot be tolerated, he demanded sedition charges be slapped against the Congress leader. Earlier, the District Congress Committee condemned the remarks made by Hussain in a private conversation and sent him a showcause notice in this regard.

Ladakh MP Jamgyang Tsering Namgyal remarked, "People are very angry about the video made viral by the elected spokesperson of Congress who is a Councillor in Kargil. We will not tolerate treachery with the nation. The national sentiment has arisen here. demand sedition charge against him."

Real face of traitor & anti national ideology of Congress Party can be judged through its elected Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil through this link: https://t.co/ie0Nwwe4eB



To the questions being asked by @RahulGandhi @INCIndia ; answers came from Councillor of DCC Kargil pic.twitter.com/tAShSDLjxm — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 19, 2020

The violent clash at the LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. On Thursday, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

