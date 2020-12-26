BJP-turned-NCP Neta Eknath Khadse Summoned By ED On Dec 30 In Land Grabbing Case

Two months after BJP veteran Eknath Khadse switched to NCP, the Maharastra Council nominee said on Saturday that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 30 in connection to a land grabbing case. Khadse pointed out that the state Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Pune and Nashik units as well as the Income Tax department had probed and then given him a clean chit. "I cooperated with all agencies and now I will also visit the ED office," he said to PTI.

On October 23, while joining the NCP in the presence of party supremo Sharad Pawar, he said, "It is not my style to make someone else level allegations. I am not a newcomer. During our conversation, when Jayant Patil asked me whether I wanted to join NCP, I said yes. Thereafter, he told me that they might unleash the ED after you. I told him, "If they (BJP) unleash ED on me, I will play the CD." While resigning from BJP, Khadse claimed that he was asked to resign as a Minister in 2016 on the sole insistence of Fadnavis, saying he had no future left in the BJP.

Khadse's exit from Fadnavis cabinet

Khasde - a six-time MLA from Muktainagar and a tall leader in the Leva-Patil community - was among the contenders for the Chief Minister's post in 2014. But when then BJP state president Fadnavis became the CM, Khadse joined his cabinet. However, he resigned in 2016 after being embroiled in a series of controversies such as the purported impropriety in the purchase of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land in Pune and purportedly receiving phone calls from terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Moreover, there were allegations of irregularities in his 2014 election affidavit. Khadse made it clear that none of these charges could be proven.

In 2018, the ACB filed its final report before a Pune court stating that the allegations of “misuse of power and position as a minister” in the Bhosari MIDC land deal, are not proved against Khadse, as per reports. After his clean chit, he was denied a ticket to contest from Muktainagar in the 2019 Assembly election, with the saffron party choosing to field his daughter Rohini instead - who lost to an independent candidate. Thereafter, he was not considered for an MLC berth too, which pushed him to quit. He has now been nominated by the NCP to the MLC.

