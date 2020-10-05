BJP Women's Wing Protests Against TMC Over Growing Rape Cases In West Bengal

Women's wing of BJP in West Bengal on Sunday held a protest at Gandhi Smriti in Kolkata against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The protest was to shed light on her government's silence over crimes against women in the state. Bengal BJP leader Bharati Ghosh said, CM Mamata undertook a foot march to protest against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, BJP women workers in Nodakhali village were being molested by people associated with her party (Trinamool Congress).

"The purpose of the protest is to agitate against the unsafe environment for women in West Bengal. Yesterday we conducted a political programme in Nodakhali village, where the leader of the women morcha was leading the procession. The procession was attacked by people associated with TMC who molested the women there. This happened when the Chief Minister was holding a foot march to protest against the Hathras incident," she said.

Ghosh further questioned, when Mamata Banerjee can see the plight of Hathras victims, then why she can't see the plight of women in her own state where cases of molestation and rape are recorded every day. "We also demand CBI probes into all the gang rape cases that happened in the state," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took out a rally in the city in protest against the Hathras gang rape case in Uttar Pradesh. The march began at the Birla Planetarium and ended at the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, about 2 km away. She had hit out at the BJP government in UP on Thursday and said just as Goddess Sita had to go through 'Agni Pariksha' in the Ramayana after being abducted by King Ravana, the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and brutalised in Hathras was cremated in the dead of the night.

"TMC goons murder BJP workers"

The BJP has also accused the TMC government of targeting and 'killing' its party workers in a series of murders that have witnessed in West Bengal. In a recent tweet, the saffron party claimed that Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot dead by 'TMC goons'. "Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! These series of murders clearly indicates towards TMC's inevitable end," it said.

Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC. pic.twitter.com/t3LBqjrtNT — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 4, 2020

The BJP leader was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said. The duo opened fire at Manish Sukla, a local councillor, on BT Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. The BJP leadership blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident, but the ruling party has rubbished the accusation.

"It is shameful that the TMC has now started politics of annihilation of political opponents. We don't have any faith in local police as this happened in front of the police station. We want a CBI inquiry," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

