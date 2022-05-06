BJP Workers Protest Against Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; Accuse Police Of Flouting Protocol

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station of Delhi against the arrest of Bagga and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal. They accused Punjab police of not following protocol and stated that the police 'kidnapped' Bagga.

"Punjab police dragged Bagga, they did not even follow the protocol. They (Punjab police) did not inform the local police station in Delhi. That's why we are staging a protest outside Janakpuri police station," one of the BJP workers said.

"The Delhi government is using Punjab police to kidnap BJP workers from Delhi," another BJP worker said, adding, "We condemn this and urge the administration to take severe action against those who are arrested Tajinder Bagga."

'I was punched in the face': Bagga's father

Tejinder Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh Bagga narrated the ordeal when Punjab Police entered their house in Delhi and arrested his son. "We were sitting in our house when suddenly the Police came. We served them tea and after a while, they dragged him (Tajinder). I was also punched and then was taken into another room," Preetpal Singh told ANI. He added, "Kejriwal has to answer this. He has an issue with Bagga."

It is pertinent to mention that Bagga's father filed an FIR against the Punjab police for allegedly beating him.

'Arvind Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police': BJP

Reacting to the arrest of BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police and called him a dictator. "The kind of dictatorship that Kejriwal has shown in this. Ever since Punjab Police has come into his hand, Kejriwal is misusing it," Gupta told ANI.

"Punjab police did not inform the Delhi police about the arrest, which is the protocol. They did not allow him (Bagga) to wear his turban," he said and accused Punjab police of assaulting Bagga's father.

Gupta took to his Twitter and announced about the FIR that was lodged against the Punjab police in the Janakpuri police station. "FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station on the assault of Tajinder Bagga's father by Punjab police," Gupta informed in a tweet.

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya took to his Twitter and condemned the arrest of Bagga. "BJYM condemns the arrest of our National Secretary Tajinder Bagga. BJYM will fight in court and on the streets against the fascist AAP party," Surya wrote in his tweet. He added, "BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty. We will fight back! Arvind Kejriwal you have messed with the wrong guys."

BJP's Anil Sarin also condemned the arrest and said that the AAP government should stop political vendetta. "Punjab and Delhi government should stop political vendetta", Sarin told ANI.

Speaking about the law and order situation in Punjab, he said, "There is no law and order in the state of Punjab."