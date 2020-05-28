BJP's Kirit Somaiya Demands Action Against Abu Azmi For Mass Dharna Against Police Officer

A day after Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi demanded suspension of a lady police officer, BJP's Kirit Somaiya has said that the incident is shocking. Writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh, Somaiya said that strict action must be taken against Azmi and warned that such harassment of lady police officials should not be tolerated. He also demanded proper security for lady Police officials.

READ | Two booked for slamming CM Uddhav & Sharad Pawar online; sainiks vandalise their shops

Abu Azmi defies lockdown

On May 27, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi sat on a 'dharna' outside Nagpada police station in Mumbai along with his followers alleging mistreatment of migrant workers and defied lockdown. In a video accessed by Republic TV, it was seen that hundreds of his followers gathered and violated social distancing norms. The protest was organized even as the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, has crossed 30,000.

Azmi alleged that the senior woman officer of the police station refused to listen to his complaint and asked him to leave. He demanded that the police officer should be suspended. Azmi said, "I am a public representative, I am not a common man. I have been elected by the people and we will raise their questions in front of the government. The whole world is criticising India for its handling of the migrant worker crisis." He added, "I have spoken to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as well. I want this woman officer to be suspended."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

"Lakhs of people are coming to Mumbai. I had told earlier as well that don't allow the police single-handedly to manage them, make a committee of MLAs, Corporators and NGOs which will work in coordination with them. Nobody listened to me. Forms are filled up in police stations regarding the locations the migrant workers want to go, these police officers are treating these workers like dogs. There are very few police stations which treat them with respect," the head of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Attempts Damage Control; Dials CM Uddhav And Says 'Congress With Maharashtra'

READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 56,948; patient doubling rate stands at 14.7 days