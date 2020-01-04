BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Threatens To "burn Indore" During A Verbal Spat With Officials

Almost six months after BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya was captured on camera beating civic officials, his father and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday has been seen threatening officials in Indore. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Kailash Vijayavargiya can be seen indulging in a verbal spat with the officials. He can be heard saying that he would have "burnt Indore" if the officials of his Sangh would not be present. He also abused the officials.

Kailash Vijayavargiya said: "You have become such a big official or what that you don't think it is necessary to inform? I have written a letter to him that I want to meet. But what is it? I will not tolerate it anymore. I would have burnt Indore if Sangh members would not have been here. Is this the way? Are you working for Kamalnath or you are working for people?"

Akash Vijayavargiya's beat civic officials

In June last year, Akash Vijayavargiya was caught on camera thrashing civic officials in Indore when they were on an anti-encroachment drive. The local MLA was seen hitting the officials with a cricket bat, slapping and kicking them along with other BJP workers who joined in the attack and in addition, verbally abused the officials. Akash was arrested by the police and was remanded for two days, with the court denying him bail in the case before being released on June 30. However, he was given a grand welcome as he was released and visuals showed sweets being distributed to people at the leader's residence. After his release from the jail, he said that he will lead the path on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and will try his best that to ensure that justice is done to every family in his constituency.

Akash Vijayvargiya: 'BJP workers don't move about empty-handed'

