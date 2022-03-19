BJP's Kavinder Gupta Welcomes NIA Court Order In J&K Terror Funding Case, Lauds Govt

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin along with Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, among others, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed Jammu and Kashmir. Welcoming the decision, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that no former government had taken such a strong step towards cracking down Pakistan linked terror networks.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that he welcomed the NIA courts order. Speaking to Republic TV, he said, “We welcome NIA's decision to order framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam. The terror funding here were done by them.”

“No former government have taken such an action. Instead, they somehow helped these people who were backing Pakistan. I think the action against them will help further decrease the terror activities,” Gupta told Republic. Furthermore, the former Dy CM also added that the punishment handed to these terror operators would be a message for the people who work against the country.

NIA Court frames charges against Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Chief

The Court also ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri politician and former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, unlawful activities, etc.

NIA special Judge Praveen Singh in an order passed on March 16 said, "The above analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organisations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment".

The Court noted that, during the course of arguments, none of the accused denied having secessionist ideology or having worked for the secession of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Witnesses after witnesses have deposed that the accused and their factions had only one object and that was the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India. However, the Court also clarified that whatever has been expressed in this order is a prima facie opinion although, a detailed discussion of the evidence had to be done because the arguments were advanced by both sides in much detail.

