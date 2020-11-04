BJP's Manish Shukla Slams MVA Govt After Arnab's Arrest, Asks 'who Gave Param Bir Power?'

Following Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest by Mumbai Police, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said that the Maharashtra government has crossed 'all limits of dictatorship'. He further alleged that this was done at the behest of Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station.

"On being instigated by Rahul Gandhi and Priyank Gandhi Vadra, the Uddhav government is crossing all limits of dictatorship. The way that the Mumbai Police personnel arrived at the residence of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, with AK47, the way they have misbehaved, manhandled and dragged Arnab Goswami and his wife is extremely unfortunate. They are not only attacking Republic but they are also attempting to attack the fourth pillar of democracy, which is media," said BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla.

Addressing the Chief Minister, he added, "I suggest Uddhav Thackeray understand that there is no place in India for dictatorship and Param Bir Singh, who was missing during the Mumbai terror attacks, now has the time, energy and power to attack a senior journalist. Where did he gain so much confidence and power from?"

Mumbai Police Manhandles Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 Police armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

