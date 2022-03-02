BJP's Nalin Kohli Files PIL In SC Over Internet Pornography's Link To Rape & Child Abuse

BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Nalin Kohli has urged the Apex Court in a PIL to direct the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) to study the link between free access to internet pornography and spiralling child sexual abuse cases as well as rape. Kohli has sought the collection of data in a time-bound manner from all the state police organisations on investigations revealing a direct link between viewing pornographic material and rape.

Citing the Assam police investigation of the gruesome murder of a six-year-old girl, Kohli has stated that it emerged that four perpetrators of the crime, including two minor boys between eight and 11, were porn addicts. Following this, the Assam Police issued guidelines to be followed by the investigating officer for collecting digital evidence while investigating offences related to rape, molestation and other sexual offences.

Nalin Kohli in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also stated that the police should consider formulating an SOP to include the aspect of viewing of pornographic material while investigating cases of rape and sexual assault. The PIL also urges the court to direct the state governments to urgently make available such data from their respective police and investigation agencies to the BPRD.

The advocate has argued that there's an alarming increase in cases of sexual assault and rape against women and innocent children in various parts of the country. Kohli further expressed that he feels responsible to raise this issue which may have significant and long-term implications in terms of preventing incidents of sexual abuse and violence against women and children.

"It is not surprising that news articles, as well as police investigations on rape and murder, are increasingly pointing towards the existence of a link between watching pornographic content and/or sexually explicit content, particularly of a violent/non-consensual nature that appears to have acted as a stimulus for committing rape and/or sexual assault, and thereafter even murder, in an attempt to eliminate evidence," he said "Unfortunately, our newspapers on a daily basis are filled with extremely disturbing and distressing news of rape and sexual abuse against all age groups," he further said

Moreover, he also spoke about the lack of sex education in the country's education system as it is "treated as socially inappropriate and even a taboo", said Kohli. The petition mentions that studies have highlighted the link between pornographic viewing and sexual crimes against women and children.

