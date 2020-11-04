BJP's Ram Kadam condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, says 'stop treating him like a terrorist'

BJP MLA Ram Kadam slammed the Mumbai police and Maharashtra government for physically assaulting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning, terming the incident 'unfortunate'. He said that it was unjust to treat a respected journalist like a 'terrorist' and barging into his house. On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station.

"It is very unfortunate that the Maharashtra government has suddenly imposed this situation. A large number of Police personnel carrying guns and AK47 have barged into the house of a senior respected journalist and treated him like a criminal or rather a terrorist is very unfortunate and unjust. This act of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government is very bad. The citizens of India will not like this conduct and their actions will be condemned. Even now, I request the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to not mistreat a journalist like this. I vehemently condemn this conduct," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam while speaking to Republic TV.

He further added, "The conduct of the state government and Mumbai Police in the last weeks, mistreating Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Ji even though he has been cooperating is shameful. This should be condemned, and I stand against such actions. I strongly condemn such behaviour and disapprove such conduct by the state government. The way the Mumbai Police personnel have treated him (Arnab Goswami) is very wrong and I request them to stop this immediately."

Mumbai Police Manhandles Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

