BJP's Ram Kadam Responds After Governor Dials Maha HM To State Concerns Over Arnab Goswami

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed his concern over the security and health of Arnab Goswami to the Maharashtra Government, BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has failed miserably in governing the state. He said the state government’s administration is so deplorable that the Governor had to intervene in Arnab’s matter.

“It is utterly shameful that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is having to tell the administration that Arnab’s life is in danger. The Maharashtra government has failed in its administration,” said Ram Kadam on his way to the Taloja jail where Arnab Goswami was shifted on Sunday.

The BJP leader said that he made several requests to meet Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but they failed to convene a meeting. He questioned how the government would address the grievance of the common people if the ministers refused to meet an MLA.

“I met with Governor Koshyari. I also wrote letters to the CM and the HM, requesting to meet on the matter of Arnab’s arrest. It has been 24 hours and the ministers are not ready to meet an MLA. How will they serve the 11 crore common citizens of Maharashtra? In the sense of revenge, this government is mistreating Arnab,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Governor writes to Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday conveyed his concern over the security and health of Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor addressed his concern over the journalist’s arrest to the State Home Minister.

"The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister," the release said.

Earlier BJP leaders Ram Kadam and Kirit Somaiya had met the Maharashtra Governor to ensure Arnab’s security in Taloja prison.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

The development comes after Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. On his way to the prison in a police van, Arnab made a massive claim that his life was in danger.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to his lawyers.

