BJP's Satish Gautam Writes To AMU VC, Requests 'action' Against Protesting Students

On Friday, BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam wrote an open letter to Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) saying that the teachers and staff at AMU were propelling students towards "anti-national activities." The BJP MP stated that instead of the academic work, teachers, and students are engaged in "poisoning" the atmosphere of AMU. He further asked the Vice-Chancellor to take the toughest decision possible in order to stop this from continuing.

On Thursday, AMU students took out a march against CAA and raised objectionable slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after which police registered cases against 25 students.

"We cannot compromise the future of 27,000 students just for 200-300 students. I have written a letter to the VC of AMU asking him to take action. If he doesn't reply in 24 hours, I will have to talk to the local admin. The VC should send a notice to those students and also to their parents. I am a court member of the university, so it's my duty to keep a check on everything," said Satish Gautam.

Previously, Satish Gautam had demanded that all protesting students at the AMU campus should be immediately suspended and thrown out of the campus. Gautam had stated that a university is a place for seeking education and not for indulging in politics. He also said that if the protesters want to indulge in politicking, they should leave the campus.

AMU students & teachers move to HC

On Thursday, a group of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students and teachers filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking an investigation into the role of the district administration, paramilitary forces and varsity administration in the December 15 violence. The violence had left at least 70 people injured. The High Court has asked the state government to submit a report on the violence and the role of police during the incident.

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students had also taken out a "Tiranga march" recently on the varsity campus to express solidarity with the JNU students and teachers who were targeted by masked goons in Delhi on Sunday.

