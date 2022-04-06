BJP's Sirsa Alleges Collapse Of Law & Order In Punjab; Cites 19 Killings In Last 21 Days

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is currently facing the first major political ordeal after taking over the reins of the state, as BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday launched a series of attacks, alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the state, citing 19 killings that transpired in the state in the past 21 days. Sirsa's remarks came in the wake of the alleged murder of an international Kabaddi player in Patiala earlier in the day. In a video shared by Sirsa on social media, over 10-12 men can be seen running across a lane while the noise of shots being fired was heard in the background.

Implying that Punjab is a sensitive state, Sirsa added that the way the law and order situation is being loosely handled in the state has resulted in the killings of 19 people in the past few weeks. It is pertinent to note that in the last two days alone, two people have been murdered including the alleged killing of a Kabaddi player.

19 killings in Punjab in last 21 days.

2 murders in Patiala today.

Punjab has given you a huge mandate. You need to reign in @AAPPunjab party people who are playing with the hard-earned peace of Punjab pic.twitter.com/4ZkglwEUBH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 6, 2022

Sirsa claims complete collapse of law & order in Punjab

"There is an absolute collapse of law and order in Punjab," said Sirsa. Emphasizing the importance of the presence of Chief Minister in the state when there are killings happening, Sirsa added, "There was an incident of murder when the CM visited Gujarat and again on Wednesday, when Bhagwant Mann is in Himachal Pradesh, an international kabaddi player has been killed."

Sirsa furthered his attack, saying the government has failed in controlling the mafia rule in Punjab. "The killings should have triggered action against police officials but the Government is also not taking action on that front," he said. The BJP leader further claimed that the inaction of the state government is sending a signal of normalisation of violence in the state.

Earlier in the day, Congress' Navjot Singh Sindhu also criticised the state government over the report of a Kabaddi player being shot in Patiala. Dharminder Singh, a native of Don Kalan village and a Kabaddi club president, was shot dead following a clash outside the Punjabi University on Tuesday. Notably, he was active in politics and had campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded assembly elections.

"While the CM is busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes, two more cold blood murders (occured) in Patiala today," Sidhu wrote in a tweet, referring to Bhagwant Mann's rally in the northern state today. He also claimed of 3 to 4 murders being reported in Punjab on a daily basis and that people were in a state of fear.