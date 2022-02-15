BJP's West Bengal Unit Moves Calcutta HC, Seeks Central Forces For Feb 27 Civic Polls

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a massive loss in the recently concluded civic polls for four municipal corporations in West Bengal, the state's BJP unit has knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of Central forces in upcoming municipality polls.

The saffron party had contended the state-ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC) massive victory in the recent municipal corporation polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections. The state BJP, now, wants to be heedful and has moved the Calcutta High Court for the second time to demand the deployment of CRPF personnel along with the West Bengal Police during the forthcoming polls in 108 municipalities across 20 districts slated for February 27.

BJP moves High Court demanding deployment of Central forces for civic polls

To ensure free and fair municipal elections, the BJP urged the Calcutta High Court to enable the deployment of Central paramilitary personnel 72 hours before polling commences. In addition to paramilitary forces, the BJP has requested that the court deploy special officers to oversee proper CCTV surveillance and central monitoring of such surveillance to ensure that the ruling party does not meddle with the elections. "Appoint independent, impartial general observer. Appoint impartial micro observers," ANI quoted the application letter.

In its plea, the BJP had also requested re-polling in the four municipalities whose results were announced on Monday. Sukanta Majumdar, the BJPs' West Bengal president, submitted a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday, requesting that the elections in Bidhannagar and Asansol be annulled.

The BJP filed a complaint with the Calcutta High Court on Monday, alleging widespread rigging during civic elections in four municipal corporations on February 12. The case will be taken up for hearing on February 16. The BJP had earlier moved the Calcutta HC ahead of Kolkata Municipal polls on December 19, which was also won by the TMC.

TMC sweeps polls in 4 municipal corporations

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won all four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal on Monday: Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol. The TMC won 39 out of 41 seats in Bidhannagar, although the BJP and the CPI(M) were unable to open their accounts. The Congress managed to bag one seat, and an independent candidate secured victory in one ward.

In Chandernagore, the TMC won 31 of the 32 seats, while the CPI(M) gained one ward. The ruling party further wrested control of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation after winning it from the CPI(M), bagging 37 of the 47 seats.

