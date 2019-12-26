BJP's Working President Nadda Chairs High-level Meeting On CAA Outreach Program

Even as the nationwide protest continues against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP on Thursday is chairing a high-level meeting for outreach about the CAA. Sources said that Working president JP Nadda has met the BJP leaders and is chairing a meet to strategise the outreach on CAA. The BJP has emphasized that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The outreach of the Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always the poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia student wherein the student alleged that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC.

