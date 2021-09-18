BKC Girder Collapse: FIR Registered Against Project Manager Contractor

An FIR has been registered against the project manager and contractor of an under-construction flyover over a girder collapse at the site in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

At least 14 workers were injured after a girder of the under-construction flyover at MTNL junction collapsed in the early hours of Friday.

An FIR under section 336 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and other relevant provisions of IPC has been registered at BKC police station against the project manager and the contractor, an official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

As per the preliminary report, the workers, who are in the age group of 21 to 49 years, were carrying out some work on the girder when it fell down, it was stated.

The flyover is being constructed on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to reduce traffic snarls on the east-west link and decongesting the BKC area, one of the biggest business districts of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the nodal agency for the project and had appointed a private contractor for the work.