BKU Leader Chaduni Issues Provocative Call To 'gherao Delhi Police' Despite R-Day Violence

Alleging that the Delhi Police has been registering false cases against farmers while investigating the violence on Republic Day, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has issued a provocative call to other farmers urging them to gherao police officials, if they visit to arrest individuals or conduct any raids. In a video that has now emerged, the farmers' leader can be seen asking peasants to hold police officials visiting Punjab and Haryana for investigation as a 'hostage'. However, he also added that farmers should not 'misbehave' with the cops while holding them hostages.

"The Delhi police has started being extremely cruel to us(farmers). They have arrested several farmers who are still in jail and have charged them under section 307. Many of our tractors have also been seized. Many farmers are receiving notices. They (police) are registering illegal cases against everyone who has appeared in the videos and pictures (of the Republic Day violence)," Chaduni can be heard saying in the video clip that has now come to fore.

In a statement earlier, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which has been at the forefront of the agitation against the farm laws, had claimed that 16 farmers have been missing since January 26 after violence broke out on the streets of the national capital. The SKM had also stated that 122 farmers have been arrested in connection to 14 FIRs filed by Delhi police. Assuring legal aid to all farmers who have been arrested, SKM asked the Delhi government to shift farmers lodged in different jails be consolidated into single jail, allow the legal panel to meet farmers without any restrictions, and allow easy disbursal of monetary help given by SKM to farmers.

152 people arrested

Meanwhile, cracking down on the perpetrators of violence on January 26 in Delhi, CP SN Srivastava on Friday said that 52 people have been arrested till date, in connection to the case. Ruling out an intelligence failure, he said that farm union leaders who were named in their cases have responded to their summons. Lauding Delhi police's restraint, he said that while police showed restraint, farmers 'betrayed' them by not following the designated route and resorting to violence.

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned.

