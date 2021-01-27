BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait Booked Under IPC Section 307 For Violent Protests In Delhi

A day after the violent protests in the national capital, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been booked by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. The BKU spokesperson, who has been at the forefront of discussions with the Centre, has been booked under section 307 of the IPC - which pertains to attempt to murder - amongst other sections. In the FIR registered at the Ghazipur Police Station, Tikait has also been charged with Section 147 (punishment for rioting) and section 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.

BKU spox Rakesh Tikait's name mentioned in an FIR by Delhi Police. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) & 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty): Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Following the violent protests in the national capital on Wednesday which also saw protestors breaching the Red Fort, three videos have been accessed which show that BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait predicting violence much before the tractor rally. In the videos accessed, Tikait can be seen inciting protestors by telling them to be ready with sticks. Tikait has, however, maintained that the protests on Republic Day were 'peaceful'.

Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha - umbrella organisation of the protesting farmers - said that the tractor rally was breached by 'anti-social elements'. Maintaining that peace has been the biggest strength of the farmers' stir against the three agrarian laws, it stressed that any violation will hurt the movement.

Delhi Police crackdown on violence perpetrators

After the protests on Wednesday which saw over 300 police personnel sustain injuries, the Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders as it cracks down on the violent episode. Some of the prominent farmers' leaders who have been booked include - Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the violence on January 26. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

