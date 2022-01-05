Blow To AIADMK As Madras HC Upholds Verdict Quashing Acquisition Of Jayalalithaa's Home

In a big setback to AIADMK on Wednesday, the Madras High Court upheld the single-judge bench's verdict quashing the acquisition of late J Jayalalithaa's home 'Veda Nilayam'. The division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup was hearing the appeals filed by AIADMK and former Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugam. In its judgment, it ruled that no substantial ground was raised during the hearing of these appeals which disputed the finding that there were procedural irregularities in the acquisition of this property.

The bench observed, "While recording this, we have independently examined the material on record qua the said finding and having done so, we find that though the acquisition was of one private residential property, the opposition by the owners of the said property was not even acknowledged, much less properly considered by the Authorities of the 'appropriate Government', which in the present case was the State Government. The State did not even accept the status of the writ petitioners to be the owners of the said property". This was a reference to Deepak and Deepa, the children of Jayalalithaa's brother.

The tussle over iconic 'Veda Nilayam'

Located in the Poes Garden locality of Chennai, this house was the hub of political activities for more than two decades since former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa took over as the AIADMK general secretary. 'Veda Nilayam' was occupied by Sasikala until she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in February 2017. While the erstwhile AIADMK government had taken over this house in 2020 to create a memorial for the late CM, this decision was quashed by a single-judge bench of the Madras HC on November 24.

It ordered the state government to hand over the property to her brother Jayakumar's children Deepa and Deepak, who are her legal heirs within a period of three weeks. After taking possession of the late Jayalalithaa's 'Veda Nilayam' residence on December 10, Deepa Jayakumar told the media, "Both of us (Deepak and I) have to sit down and take decisions about renovating the house, putting back into shape and what to do with the things left here. If we have to make the house usable, we have to make a lot of changes".