BMC Removes Mausoleum-like Structure Constructed Illegally Off Mumbai Coast

A 'mazar' or mausoleum-like structure being constructed illegally off the coast of Mahim area of Mumbai was demolished on Thursday, an official said.

The action came a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at a rally slammed civic officials for not taking notice of the illegal construction.

The structure was being put up on a rocky outcrop near the coast which can be reached on foot during low tide.

Mumbai City Resident Collector Sadanand Jadhav told PTI that the "mazar' and the structures around it was coming up illegally on the revenue department land.

A six-member team carried out the demolition, he said.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation provided machinery for demolishing and police provided security," Jadhav said.

In the evening, the BMC also demolished 40 to 50 illegal shanties close to the seashore in Mahim.

Officials of the G North ward of the BMC took the action amid heavy police presence on the collector's directions, officials said.