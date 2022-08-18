A high alert has been sounded in Maharastra's Raigad district after a boat bearing rifles was found on the beach of Harihareshwar on Thursday, August 18. A search operation has been launched by the police.

According to police and a photo that has been accessed, three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. Police are present on the spot and a probe is underway. A high alert has been issued.

As per sources, the boat is UK-registered, was distressed near Oman and was rescued from there.

Sanjay Mohite (IG Konkan Range) said "A team of Raigad Police is trying to get on the boat but seems to be difficult. We will search the boat and then find out what it has."

The security has been tightened in the Raigad district and nearby areas.

Additional Director-General of Police and ATS chief Vineet Agrawal is also reaching the spot. The Anti-Terrorist Squad said that it will probe the terror angle.