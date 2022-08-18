After Maharashtra's Raigad was put on high alert post recovery of two boats, Republic has learnt from sources that the custom-made box in which the rifles were found bore a Neptune Maritime Security sticker. Sources told the channel that the company was contacted by the police, the officials of which informed of an incident of one of their boats capsizing in the international waters a few days ago.

Sources said that the boat's name is Lady Harn, owned by Australian lady Hanah Laundersgun. Her husband James Harbert was the captain of the boat. This boat was supposed to go from Muscat to Europe, on 26 June 2022 at around 10 am. However, the boat's engine failed. Later, at around 1 pm a Korean warship rescued the sailors from the boat and they were dropped in Oman, the boat was not able to be towed, and with the flow of the waves, it reached Harihareshwar.

'Special team of ATS be appointed to probe': Raigad MLA

Aditi Tatkare, the Raigad MLA, also spoke to the media and said, "From the primary information provided, we got to know that from the Raigad district's Shrivardhan, on the other side of the Harihareshwar village some boats have been found with arms and ammunition, and documents loaded. The information is primary, not concrete. Right now, whatever enquiry is taking place, it is being done by the local police. I have had conversations with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister that in this case a special team of the state agencies or Anti-Terror Squad be appointed. "

As per the latest inputs, one boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammo were found in a custom-made box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found. Both the destinations are approximately 200 km from Mumbai.