Body Of Youth Found In UP Village

A body with grievous injury marks was found in a forest area in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The half-naked body was found in Pachenda village under the New Mandi police station limits on Wednesday evening, they said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered and his body later dumped in the jungle, the police said.

The victim's identity is being ascertained, they added.

