Bolivian Woman Held With Black Cocaine Worth Rs 13 Cr At Mumbai Airport, Nigerian Nabbed From Goa In Follow-up Action

The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 3.2 kg of black cocaine worth Rs 13 crore from a Bolivian woman at the Mumbai international airport, an NCB official said on Thursday.

After the Bolivian woman was caught on Monday with the contraband brought from Brazil, the NCB also nabbed a Nigerian national, who was to supply the drug in different states, from Goa in follow-up action, he said.

Black cocaine is cocaine base mixed with other substances to turn it black in colour, which makes its smuggling easier by disguising it as metal moulds or asphalt.

"The operation in this connection was on for three days. The Bolivian woman was travelling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Mumbai," he said.

The woman was held as she was about to board a flight for Goa from Mumbai, the official said.

During a search, NCB officials seized the contraband from her, he said.

In the follow-up action, a Nigerian national, who was to supply the drug to peddlers in multiple states, was held from Goa, the official added.

