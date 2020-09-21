Bollywood Actresses ‘D’, ‘K’ Talk ‘maal, Hash’ On WhatsApp With Jaya Saha, Read Full Text

Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha reached the NCB-SIT's office on Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into the drugs angle. After Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea, two more names have come to light indicating a possible Bollywood-Drug link.

Republic Media Network has accessed WhatsApp chats of two top Bollywood actresses- 'D' and 'K' who were both part of a WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and are seen discussing drugs. 'D' is considered among the top actors in Bollywood currently and is also related to a top Bollywood actor, whereas 'K' started in the 90s and was a leading actress in the 2000s.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Here is the text of the conversation on October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have?

At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want

At 10:07, D writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

At 10:12, D writes: Hash na?

At 10:12, D writes: Not weed

At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko

At 10:15: D writes: 1130/12ish

At 10:15: D writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha's name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Just on Monday, even as Jaya Saha is being questioned by the NCB, sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

