As Bollywood-drug Nexus Probe Deepens, NCB Conducts Multiple Raids Across Mumbai

In a massive crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted raids at three different locations across Mumbai to probe the Bollywood-drug nexus that is growing wider in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

As per reports, separate teams of the NCB were deployed at three locations in the city after receiving a major lead from those already in the custody of the agency. Despite making 16 arrests into the drug case so far, the connection of drugs with the Indian film industry seems to grow wider with each revelation in Sushant’s case.

Meanwhile, more details regarding drug peddlers have come to light in the latest updates of the case. During the ongoing interrogation with the drug peddlers, it was revealed that two of them had attended a rave party held in Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sources told Republic TV that suppliers of illegal goods from other countries had also attended the party in Sri Lanka. Two of them are already in NCB’s custody. The agency is now trying to establish an international link if any. Names of the two arrested individuals have been withheld.

NCB picks up Goan drug peddler, six others

Alleged drug peddler Chris Costa was brought to Mumbai’s NCB office from Goa for transit remand on Tuesday. Costa will be examined by the NCB for further probe into the drug nexus and its links with Bollywood and the Sushant death case, as per sources. The news came a day after the NCB detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra after conducting searches at his house. Both Chris Costa and Suryadeep Malhotra were taken for a medical at the time of publishing.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau had earlier arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing.

Showik’s school friend Karamjeet is alleged to have supplied drugs through Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda more than 10 times. Chris Costa's name had surfaced then as well, for allegedly supplying LSD to Anuj Keswani - with sources claiming that he allegedly deals in chemicals from his Goa base.

