Bollywood Financier Yusuf Lakdawala Arrested By ED In Rs 50 Crore Khandala Land Case

Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in Rs 50 crore Khandala land case after being questioned for the whole on Thursday.

Joel Kurian

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala in a land-related case . The arrest was made by Mumbai Zone 2 of the investigating agency on Friday morning. As per sources, he has been accused of trying to sell a land parcel worth Rs 50 crore, that was in the name of Mulk Raj Anand.

The controversy pertains to a 2019 case filed by the Mumbai Police under Economic Offences Wing. The land in question is in Khandala that belongs to a former Nawab of Hyderabad. 

As per sources, Lakdawala created a forged sale deed of the land in 2018-19. According to Ladkawala, this land was gifted by the Nizam of Hyderabad to his father-in-law.

It is being alleged that Lakdawala was trying to bribe the government officials to the tune of Rs 11.5 crore, as a resut of which his arrest was made in this case. But he was out on bail.

He had also tried to flee the city, after which he was arrested by the police at Ahmedabad and was brought back to Mumbai. The questioning went on the entire day on Thursday, after which he was arrested on Friday.   

Ladkdawala was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in the Pune land grabbing matter and was in jail till January this year. He was then summoned by the ED, but he did not respond.

