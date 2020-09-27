Bollywood Insider Spills Drug Shocker: Narcotics-filled Parties; Rave Villas; 'Goa Detox'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has widened its crackdown on a massive drug nexus that has emerged in Bollywood in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Numerous A-listed actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been grilled by the agency following the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, while producer Kshitij has been arrested and remanded to 7 days custody.

Amid the ongoing drug investigation, Republic Media Network on Sunday interviewed an insider who has attended the parties organised by Bollywood stars where she alleged that several famous actors and producers from the industry were seen ‘consuming and dealing in a heavy amount of drugs on a regular basis’.

READ | Karan Johar's 2019 Bollywood Party Video 'authentic & Unedited'; NCB To Chart Next Step

Revealing the ‘bitter truth’ about Bollywood mafia, the witness said, that during movie shootings and success parties, many actors & producers procure and consume huge quantities of drugs, ranging from MDM, cocaine, LSD, CBD Oil, weed, tablets and other narcotic substances that are injected. She also revealed that certain big Bollywood personalities and their partners who have been working in movies since the 90s are engaged in the sales of drugs at their own houses.

The witness further stated that a ‘big’ director and producer who lives in Bandra often gives out his Mumbai villa for organising these drug parties. She also said politicians join these parties and make use of ambulances for supplying drugs there.

READ | Sara Ali Khan Follows Shraddha Kapoor; Denies Drug Consumption In Hours-long NCB Grilling

‘Sushant refused to consume drugs’

Making another massive claim about Sushant Singh Rajput, the witness said the actor ‘was famous for his work but was outcasted by the Bollywood biggies because he did not consume drugs’. She said Sushant had visited Goa with his friend some years ago, where he was offered drugs but the actor refused to take it.

The witness also made a stunning revelation about an actor who is currently under NCB scanner after being named in several drug chats that recently surfaced online. “I was at the party in Goa, a few days ago. I came to know that she has also arrived there and she was taken to a hotel for quarantine. A close friend of mine later revealed that the actress was actually undergoing 'body detox' at the hotel,” she told Republic TV.

READ | Deepika Padukone Denies Using Or Asking For Drugs; NCB Seizes Her Phone; Verification Next

READ | Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB To File Status Report In 3 Days; Will Send To DG Rakesh Asthana