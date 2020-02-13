Bomb Blast At Lucknow Court: Target Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi Accuses Jitu Yadav, Blames Admin

A lawyer was attacked by what is suspected to have been a hand grenade in Lucknow's District Sessions Court at around 12 pm on Thursday. The name of the victim advocate is being said as Sanjeev Lodhi. One bomb exploded and three live bombs have been found inside the court premises.

Speaking to media right after the attack, the lawyer said he needs security. "Jitu Yadav, Ajay Yadav and all were threatening me. When I was standing outside the Court a group of boys who do not practice in the Court came here and attacked. They ran away after one bomb was hurled, whatever will happen to me, the administration will be responsible. I want security."

Several lawyers present in the area were left injured. In a tweet, the Police Commissionerate of Lucknow informed that the DCP (West), Additional DCP (West), Station House Officer have reached the spot and are looking into the matter. CCTV footage of the court premises are also being probed.

Grenade blast at Lucknow court, 3 live bombs recovered: LIVE Updates