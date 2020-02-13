The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bomb Blast At Lucknow Court: Target Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi Accuses Jitu Yadav, Blames Admin

Law & Order

A lawyer was attacked by what is suspected to have been a hand grenade in Lucknow's District Sessions Court at around 12 pm on Thursday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A lawyer was attacked by what is suspected to have been a hand grenade in Lucknow's District Sessions Court at around 12 pm on Thursday. The name of the victim advocate is being said as Sanjeev Lodhi. One bomb exploded and three live bombs have been found inside the court premises.

Speaking to media right after the attack, the lawyer said he needs security. "Jitu Yadav, Ajay Yadav and all were threatening me. When I was standing outside the Court a group of boys who do not practice in the Court came here and attacked. They ran away after one bomb was hurled, whatever will happen to me, the administration will be responsible. I want security."

Several lawyers present in the area were left injured. In a tweet, the Police Commissionerate of Lucknow informed that the DCP (West), Additional DCP (West), Station House Officer have reached the spot and are looking into the matter. CCTV footage of the court premises are also being probed.

Grenade blast at Lucknow court, 3 live bombs recovered: LIVE Updates

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
YEDIYURAPPA MEETS PRO-KANNADA GROUP
SENA THRASHES BJP IN SAAMANA
JEFF BEZOS BUYS MANSION FOR $165 MN
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?