Bomb Explosion Rocks West Bengal's Titagarh School While In Session; Probe Launched

In a shocking development, a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of Titagarh Free India High School in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday, September 17.

According to sources, when the explosion took place the school was in session. Police personnel have reached the spot and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Visuals accessed by Republic show Barrackpore Deputy Commissioner of Police Aashish Maurya visiting the school. It also shows the aftermath of the blast and brown marks on the floor near the stairs.

#BREAKING | Bomb explosion reported in West Bengal’s Titagarh Free India High School while classes were on in North 24 Parganas District; more details awaited https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/Jsm5vntMxo — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

Trinamool Congress leader Arjun Singh, who is a member of Lok Sabha from the area, condemned the episode and said that such an incident has never happened in Titagarh before.

Students, teachers and staff of the Titagarh Free India High School are safe, sources said.