Last Updated:

Bomb Explosion Rocks West Bengal's Titagarh School While In Session; Probe Launched

According to sources, when the explosion took place the school was in session. Police have reached the spot and a probe has been launched into the matter.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic


In a shocking development, a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of Titagarh Free India High School in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday, September 17.

According to sources, when the explosion took place the school was in session. Police personnel have reached the spot and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Visuals accessed by Republic show Barrackpore Deputy Commissioner of Police Aashish Maurya visiting the school. It also shows the aftermath of the blast and brown marks on the floor near the stairs.

READ | School jobs scam: Ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s judicial remand extended

Trinamool Congress leader Arjun Singh, who is a member of Lok Sabha from the area, condemned the episode and said that such an incident has never happened in Titagarh before.

Students, teachers and staff of the Titagarh Free India High School are safe, sources said.

READ | Ruckus outside West Bengal Assembly, BJP holds protest against crackdown on Nabanna rally
READ | Left groups protest in Bengal; demand reopening of schools, filling up of vacancies in KMC
READ | SSC scam: CBI arrests former Bengal Board of Secondary Education chief Kalyanmoy Ganguly
READ | SSC Recruitment scam: Former Bengal state board chief appears before CBI court
First Published:
COMMENT