Bomb Hurled Near West Bengal MP Arjun Singh's House; BJP Leader Accuses Trinamool

In the latest update, a socket bomb have been hurled in front of the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh's 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagddal in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district, despite security presence, on Monday. However, as the bomb fell on damp pile of straw, it did not explode as intended, sources said. The purported bomb was hurled at the at the Meghna intersection in Jagddal. This is the home and office of the BJP MPs who was addressing a press conference on the jute industry at his office on that day.

MP Arjun Singh accused local Trinamool Congress cadres of being behind the attack. The Jagaddal police has started the investigation. Recently, National Investigation Agency (NIA) took charge of another incident of hurling bomb near MP Singh's house, which is still being conducted by the national agency.

Bomb hurled in front of Arjun Singh's residence

BJP MP Arjun Singh, speaking about the incident, said, "Bomb hurled means killing someone, not creating tensions. Despite, police security, all these things happened. The neglience of the police is next level. Local TMC councilor is behind the attack."

This isn't the first time that there has been bombing in front of the BJP MP's house. In September last year, a similar incident took place outside his home in Bhatpara in North 24 Paraganas district. The explosion occurred 200 metres from Singh's house at a vacant plot of land. The bombs had been kept there and were not thrown.

The BJP leader pinned the blame on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party. He alleged that the bombs had been hurled because the BJP had appointed him an observer for the September 30 Bhabanipur Assembly polls.

Arjun Singh accuses TMC of 'conspiring to make WB another Pakistan'

On Wednesday, BJP's Arjun Singh accused WB CM Mamata Banerjee of “conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan”. Member Of Parliament from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat of West Bengal, Arjun Singh reached Asansol to attend a party meeting on Wednesday. There, while speaking to journalists, he said, “Mamata Banerjee is conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan and this is the reason she and her party leaders talk about partition.”

Arjun Singh, who is also the Vice-President of the state wing of the party, further added, “The industries that have been shut down in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a major role in it. Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state are being shut so that the people from Bihar leave the state and then it will be easy for her to convert West Bengal into Pakistan.”