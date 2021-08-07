Bomb Scare: Two Drunk Men Make Hoax Call To Test Mumbai Police's 'alertness', Arrested

Mumbai police found themselves busy on Friday night following a hoax call from two drunk men claiming the presence of bombs in several parts of the city. Both the accused have been detained.

The inebriated men, who claimed that they were testing the police force's capabilities, had called to tell Mumbai police that they had information about the presence of bombs in the residence of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and the Byculla and Dadar railway stations.

As per sources, police teams from Juhu, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Byculla carried out search operations in the respective areas but found nothing. The police officials then tried contacting the caller but with no luck as the phone was switched off.

Later after being arrested from the Kalyan Shilphata area in the city, the duo confessed to have made the hoax call. The duo reportedly said that they were drunk at the time when one of them decided to make the call for fun. The two accused were celebrating ‘Gatari’ that marks the beginning of Shravan month. On this day, people celebrate by eating non-vegetarian food and consuming alcohol before starting month-long austerities.

Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. Search was done by Police, bomb squad & GRP team. In probe, it was found to be hoax call. Police team finding out the caller &his location: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Not the first hoax call

This is not the first time citizens have wasted the time of security personnel. Previously, Mumbai Police had arrested a farmer from Nagpur district, who had made a hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted in the city's Mantralaya building. A case was registered at the Marine Drive police station under sections 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 505(1)(b) (statement conducting to public mischief), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The caller, who turned out to be a farmer, had allegedly made the call to draw the attention of authorities to his repeated pleas demanding compensation for his acquired land, according to a Nagpur rural police official. The farmer was detained within two hours of making the hoax call. He confessed and said that he was worried about the compensation of the acquired land for a long time.